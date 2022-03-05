Dr. Michelle Heintges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heintges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Heintges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Heintges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Heintges works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Womens Healthcare12201 Merit Dr Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 238-7888
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heintges?
When tons of Dr.s pushed me into complicated procedures rather than admit that I would need a hysterectomy for sever endometriosis she listened to my thoughts and feelings. She offered ALL of the options and let me chose and be heard. I was very fortunate to be able to find someone who listened to me and didn't just push me aside and tell me what they were going to do.
About Dr. Michelle Heintges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1538116694
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Texas Southwestern Medical Center -Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heintges has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heintges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heintges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heintges works at
Dr. Heintges has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heintges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Heintges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heintges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heintges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heintges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.