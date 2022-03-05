Overview

Dr. Michelle Heintges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Heintges works at Advanced Women's Healthcare in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.