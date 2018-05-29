See All Pediatricians in Irving, TX
Pediatrics
Dr. Michelle Han, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Han works at Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics Las Colinas in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics Las Colinas
    400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 250, Irving, TX 75063 (972) 481-6400
    400 W Highway I635, Irving, TX 75063 (972) 481-6400

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Limb Pain
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Pollen Allergy
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Urinary Incontinence
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    May 29, 2018
    We have seen her for all of our three children. We always appreciate her care, knowledge and listening. She is the best!
    — May 29, 2018
    Pediatrics
    29 years of experience
    English
    1841223542
    BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Pediatrics
