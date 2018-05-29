Dr. Michelle Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Han, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Han, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Han works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics Las Colinas400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 250, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 481-6400
- 2 400 W Highway I635, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 481-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Han?
We have seen her for all of our three children. We always appreciate her care, knowledge and listening. She is the best!
About Dr. Michelle Han, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841223542
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.