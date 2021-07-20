Overview

Dr. Michelle Hall, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Tuality Community Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Providence Medical Group in Hillsboro, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.