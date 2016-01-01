Dr. Hagopian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michelle Hagopian, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Hagopian, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Medical City Arlington3301 Matlock Rd, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (917) 334-2659
Leslie C. Hardick DO PA1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 690, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 761-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Hagopian, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1184940363
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
