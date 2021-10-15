Dr. Michelle Haggar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Haggar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Haggar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Haggar works at
Locations
-
1
Neuro Care of Louisiana LLC648 Crestwood Blvd, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Haggar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1770757007
Education & Certifications
- St George's Hospital Medical School
