Dr. Michelle Guevarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guevarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Guevarra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Guevarra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Patchogue, NY.
Dr. Guevarra works at
Locations
-
1
Eyes for You Opticalinc.14A Jayne Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-0222
-
2
Long Island Community Hospital101 Hospital Rd, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-0222
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guevarra?
Doctor takes the time needed to explain stuff despite a busy office. Competent and friendly staff.
About Dr. Michelle Guevarra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Tagalog
- 1588628911
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guevarra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guevarra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guevarra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guevarra works at
Dr. Guevarra has seen patients for Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guevarra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guevarra speaks Tagalog.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Guevarra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guevarra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guevarra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guevarra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.