Dr. Michelle Gianturco, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Gianturco, DO is an Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy Specialist in Allendale, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
SHMG Family Medicine - Allendale4868-2 Lake Michigan Dr, Allendale, MI 49401 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Willing to listen and explain the test results.
About Dr. Michelle Gianturco, DO
- Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Muskegon General Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Family Practice/OMT
Dr. Gianturco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gianturco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Gianturco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gianturco.
