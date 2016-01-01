Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerdes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD is a dermatologist in Metairie, LA. Dr. Gerdes completed a residency at LSUHSC-University Medical Center. She currently practices at Academic Dermatology Associates and is affiliated with Children's Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Academic Dermatology3421 N Causeway Blvd Ste 202, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 832-6612Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Michelle Gerdes, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC-University Medical Center
- LSU HSC-NO LA
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Admitting Hospitals
- Children's Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerdes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerdes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerdes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerdes.
