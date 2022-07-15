Dr. Michelle Gabbai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabbai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Gabbai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Gabbai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gabbai works at
Locations
Mayflower Medical Group Inc.140 N Orange Ave Ste 100, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 800-1200
Ramin Gabbai Md. A Medical Corp.8737 Beverly Blvd Ste 403, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-0706
- 3 1900 E La Palma Ave Ste A, Anaheim, CA 92805 Directions (714) 888-5742
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gabbai is amazing! I've had several doctors over the past couple years and she is the gold standard! She's so kind and Patient, and really Listens! And if that wasn't enough, she came up with an INNOVATIVE treatment plan (less invasive and more accurate) which no doctor had given me before. The staff Sheena, and especially Nikisha are super friendly too! I felt instantly at home, the facility is gorgeous, the wait time was nothing! I really feel like I finally hit the Doctor lotto! I haven't been this relieved for years - Dr Gabbai is above and beyond any professional (and I've worked alongside and seen at least hundred doctors). Truly haven't been this happy and hopeful, to have a highly intuitive and intelligent doctor Ike Dr Gabbai is a true blessing! (And she has phenomenal fashion sense to boot ) overall a totally lovely and motivating experience!
About Dr. Michelle Gabbai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659437358
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Administration Med Center W Los Angeles
- New York University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabbai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabbai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabbai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabbai works at
Dr. Gabbai speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabbai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabbai.
