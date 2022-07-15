Overview

Dr. Michelle Gabbai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Gabbai works at Mayflower Medical Group Inc in West Covina, CA with other offices in West Hollywood, CA and Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.