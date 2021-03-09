Dr. Michelle Fowers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Fowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Fowers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Fowers works at
Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Pediatrics Las Colinas400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 250, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 481-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fowers?
Friendly staff and amazing doctor. Dr Fowers was very thorough with my daughter's well check and addressed all of my concerns.
About Dr. Michelle Fowers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1043243744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowers works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.