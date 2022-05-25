Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer works at
Locations
Life Bridge Kids9402 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 Directions (702) 765-4965
Strive Behavioral Health9440 W Sahara Ave Ste 237, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 765-4965
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I was surprised at how comfortable my tween son was with her. Normally he clams up and doesn't want to talk to therapists. She is patient, kind and an excellent listener. Mother of boys of her own so she was well aware of what my son was interested in talking about which he loved. She just has this calm and gentle demeanor that makes you instantly comfortable and open up. She only does evaluations and manages your prescriptions, I wish she could be our therapist as well but she doesn't do that. Jeanette at the front desk is lovely and always helpful passing on messages to Dr. Michelle for us whenever I email in with questions and they are great at getting back to you. I highly recommend her practice, thankful to have found her.
About Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1053472449
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
- Sheppard-Pratt Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Johns Hopkins University
Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer.
