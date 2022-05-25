See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Overview

Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with University Medical Center.

Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer works at Donna Cook, Ph.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Life Bridge Kids
    9402 W Lake Mead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89134 (702) 765-4965
    Strive Behavioral Health
    9440 W Sahara Ave Ste 237, Las Vegas, NV 89117 (702) 765-4965

Hospital Affiliations
  University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Conduct Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Group Psychotherapy
Major Depressive Disorder
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Asperger Syndrome
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Modification
Behavior Therapy
Behavioral Disorders
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Conversion Disorder
Counseling Services
Delusional Disorder
Depersonalization Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Family Psychotherapy
Homicidal Ideation
Impulse Control Disorders
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Narcissistic Personality Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Disorder
Pediatric Behavior Disorders
Pediatric Counseling
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Somatoform Disorders
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
Tobacco Use Disorder
    Aetna
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 25, 2022
    Mrs.Burns — May 25, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer, MD

    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    English
    1053472449
    Fellowship
    Children's Hospital Boston-Harvard Medical School
    Sheppard-Pratt Hosp
    UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
    Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Fontenelle-Gilmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer works at Donna Cook, Ph.D. in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fontenelle-Gilmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

