Overview

Dr. Michelle Fillion, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fillion works at Novant Health Internal Medicine Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Wound Repair and Pancreatic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.