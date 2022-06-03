Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Ferreira, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Ferreira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5350 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 Directions (561) 962-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to quite a few neurologists along with pain management doctors for migraines. Dr Ferreira actually listens and will keep trying new meds until she can help control your migraines. Very easy to talk to and doesn’t rush you out the door. Great staff.
About Dr. Michelle Ferreira, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1902054851
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for Insomnia, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.