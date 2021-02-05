Dr. Michelle Falcon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Falcon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Falcon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Falcon works at
Locations
-
1
Optum-Torrance2200 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 326-9167
-
2
HealthCare Partners Torrance2232 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501 Directions (310) 326-9167Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Delta Health System
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Orange County Foundation for Medical Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- SCAN Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always ready to listen and very friendly
About Dr. Michelle Falcon, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053381228
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falcon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falcon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falcon works at
Dr. Falcon speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Falcon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falcon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falcon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.