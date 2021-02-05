Overview

Dr. Michelle Falcon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Falcon works at Optum-Torrance in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.