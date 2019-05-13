Overview

Dr. Michelle Fabian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Fabian works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.