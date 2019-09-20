Dr. Michelle Evans, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Evans, DO
Overview
Dr. Michelle Evans, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Evans works at
Locations
Millennium Physician Group2315 Aaron St, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 613-2222
Sanjeev Zutshi PA3390 Tamiami Trl Ste 105, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 336-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Finally a doctor who understands migraine headaches. Was very impressed with her knowledge and willingness to help me get prescriptions covered by my insurance.
About Dr. Michelle Evans, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1952743023
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans works at
Dr. Evans has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
