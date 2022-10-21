Michelle Evans, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Michelle Evans, PA-C
Overview
Michelle Evans, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in West Columbia, SC.
Michelle Evans works at
Locations
Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 805-5676
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michelle is always great. She patiently listens and answers any questions that I have. She is very attentive, courteous, kind, and prompt. I enjoy my visits when I need her.
About Michelle Evans, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1952631988
Education & Certifications
- GARDNER-WEBB UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Michelle Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Michelle Evans using Healthline FindCare.
Michelle Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Michelle Evans works at
26 patients have reviewed Michelle Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Evans.
