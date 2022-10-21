See All Physicians Assistants in West Columbia, SC
Michelle Evans, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Michelle Evans, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in West Columbia, SC. 

Michelle Evans works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia
    3574 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 805-5676

Ratings & Reviews

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Oct 21, 2022
Dr. Michelle is always great. She patiently listens and answers any questions that I have. She is very attentive, courteous, kind, and prompt. I enjoy my visits when I need her.
— Oct 21, 2022
About Michelle Evans, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1952631988
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • GARDNER-WEBB UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Michelle Evans, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Michelle Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Michelle Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Michelle Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Michelle Evans works at Palmetto Dermatology - West Columbia in West Columbia, SC. View the full address on Michelle Evans’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Michelle Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Michelle Evans.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Michelle Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Michelle Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

