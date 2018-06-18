Overview

Dr. Michelle Emery, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Emery works at Dermatology at MidTowne, PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.