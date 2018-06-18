See All Dermatologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Michelle Emery, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Emery, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.

Dr. Emery works at Dermatology at MidTowne, PC in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology at MidTowne, PC
    555 Midtowne St NE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 248-8864

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Warts
Acne
Dermatitis
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart
Psoriasis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Acanthosis Nigricans
Atypical Mole
Benign Tumor
Burn Injuries
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatomyositis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Excimer Laser Therapy for Psoriasis
Facial Skin Cancer
Foot Conditions
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Insect Bites and Stings
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nail Diseases
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sebaceous Cysts
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 18, 2018
    Dr Emery is an excellent physician. She is very thorough each and every visit. She explains everything very clearly and helps her patients choose the least invasive and most successful procedures.
    Patsy in MI — Jun 18, 2018
    About Dr. Michelle Emery, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225000292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell Univeristy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emery works at Dermatology at MidTowne, PC in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Emery’s profile.

    Dr. Emery has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

