Dr. Michelle Emery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Emery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Emery, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Emery works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology at MidTowne, PC555 Midtowne St NE Ste 301, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 248-8864
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emery?
Dr Emery is an excellent physician. She is very thorough each and every visit. She explains everything very clearly and helps her patients choose the least invasive and most successful procedures.
About Dr. Michelle Emery, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1225000292
Education & Certifications
- Univ Iowa Hosps & Clinics, Dermatology
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Cornell Univeristy
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emery works at
Dr. Emery has seen patients for Dermatitis, Warts and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Emery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Emery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.