Dr. Michelle Ellis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.



Dr. Ellis works at Prairie Lake Family Medicine in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.