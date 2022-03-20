See All Allergists & Immunologists in Aventura, FL
Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Eisenfeld, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Eisenfeld works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asthma & Allergy Associates
    2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 308, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 932-5662

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Influenza Prevention Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Eisenfeld, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205158169
    Education & Certifications

    • Eisntein-Montefiore Med Ctr
    • Children's Hospital At Montefiore / Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    • Children's Hospital at Montefiore
    • University of Florida
    • Brandeis
