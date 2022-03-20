Overview

Dr. Michelle Eisenfeld, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Memorial Hospital West and Mount Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenfeld works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.