Overview

Dr. Michelle Eckert, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Eckert works at Surgical Associates in Pine Bluff, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.