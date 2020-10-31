See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Michelle Duhaney, DO

Geriatric Medicine
3 (10)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Duhaney, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Duhaney works at Infectious Disease Consultants in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Boca Raton
    2900 N Military Trl Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 808-8502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness

Treatment frequency



Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 31, 2020
    Excellent physician. Listened carefully and took my concerns seriously. Very compassionate. Will recommend to all my family and friends.
    Lynn — Oct 31, 2020
    About Dr. Michelle Duhaney, DO

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1871816835
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Family Practice/OMT and Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duhaney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duhaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duhaney works at Infectious Disease Consultants in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Duhaney’s profile.

    Dr. Duhaney has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duhaney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Duhaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duhaney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duhaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duhaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

