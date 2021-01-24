Overview

Dr. Michelle Dudzinski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Dudzinski works at Charles R Kimes, DDS in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Vaginal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.