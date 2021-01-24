Dr. Michelle Dudzinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudzinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Dudzinski, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Dudzinski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Locations
-
1
Shawnee Mission Medical Center9100 W 74th St, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9130
-
2
Shawnee Mission Gynecologic Oncology9301 W 74th St Ste 100, Shawnee Mission, KS 66204 Directions (913) 632-9130
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudzinski?
Thanks to Dr. Dudzinski, I was able to survive stage 4 uterine cancer. I'm still leading a healthy, normal life 10 years later.
About Dr. Michelle Dudzinski, MD
- Oncology
- English, French
- 1043266091
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudzinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudzinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dudzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudzinski works at
Dr. Dudzinski has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Fallopian Tube Disorders and Vaginal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dudzinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dudzinski speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudzinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.