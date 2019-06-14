Overview

Dr. Michelle Douglas, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Franklin, WI. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Douglas works at Ascension Medical Group - New London in Franklin, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.