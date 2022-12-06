Dr. Michelle Dompenciel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dompenciel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Dompenciel, MD
Dr. Michelle Dompenciel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida, Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
CCF - Palm Beach Gardens4520 Donald Ross Rd Ste 200, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 Directions (877) 463-2010
Cleveland Clinic525 OKEECHOBEE BLVD, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (877) 463-2010
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Hello I have been trying for approximately 5 months to see you. First you canceled on me. Then I canceled because I had to fly out on a sick family member in NJ. Then December 5 you canceled again. The person from Cleveland clinic was not very nice and she told me your next available was January 25. If possible could I have something sooner
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- University of Puerto Rico
Dr. Dompenciel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dompenciel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dompenciel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dompenciel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dompenciel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dompenciel speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dompenciel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dompenciel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dompenciel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dompenciel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.