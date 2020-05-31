Dr. Michelle Dodder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Dodder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Dodder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University School Of Med
Dr. Dodder works at
Locations
Northside/Northpoint OB-GYN5780 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 295, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-3633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Atlanta OB/GYN3618 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066 Directions (770) 977-3513Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Atlanta Womens Health Group11975 Morris Rd Ste 310, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 752-0824
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great communicator. Very patient and understanding of patient’s concerns.
About Dr. Michelle Dodder, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1134115967
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodder works at
Dr. Dodder has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodder.
