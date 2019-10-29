Overview

Dr. Michelle Dockry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbiana, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Salem Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dockry works at Prima Health Care in Columbiana, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.