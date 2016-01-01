Overview

Dr. Michelle Dinh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Dinh works at Valley Health Center in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.