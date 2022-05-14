Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
Atlantic Eye Institute- Jacksonville Beach3316 3rd St S Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 241-7865
Atlantic Eye Institute- Southside6207 Bennett Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 241-7865
Atlantic Eye Institute- St. Johns105 Nature Walk Pkwy Unit 105, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Diaz and her team were amazing! They made the entire experience easy and had excellent communication, even checking in via text throughout my recovery. I’m so happy with my results and I would definitely recommend Dr. Diaz!
About Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nebraska Laser Eye Associates
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University of South Florida
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
