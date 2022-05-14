See All Ophthalmologists in Jacksonville Beach, FL
Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine.

Dr. Diaz works at Atlantic Eye Institute in Jacksonville Beach, FL with other offices in Jacksonville, FL and Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Eye Infections and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Atlantic Eye Institute- Jacksonville Beach
    3316 3rd St S Ste 103, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 241-7865
    Atlantic Eye Institute- Southside
    6207 Bennett Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 241-7865
    Atlantic Eye Institute- St. Johns
    105 Nature Walk Pkwy Unit 105, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 14, 2022
    Dr. Diaz and her team were amazing! They made the entire experience easy and had excellent communication, even checking in via text throughout my recovery. I’m so happy with my results and I would definitely recommend Dr. Diaz!
    About Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265667364
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nebraska Laser Eye Associates
    Residency
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

