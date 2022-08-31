Dr. Michelle Degroat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Degroat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Degroat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Degroat, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Degroat works at
Locations
Gem City Surgeons at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 233, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Behavioral Health Network
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Span
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual Medical
- Mutual of Omaha
- Nationwide
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michelle Degroat, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1508980202
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Degroat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Degroat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Degroat using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Degroat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Degroat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Degroat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Degroat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Degroat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.