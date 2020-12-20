Overview

Dr. Michelle Deeves, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.



Dr. Deeves works at Medical Center, LLP in Dublin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.