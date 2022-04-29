See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Michelle Dees, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (51)
Call for new patient details
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Dees, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dees works at Grace Bai in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thorek Memorial Hospital
    850 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 975-6775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thorek Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Somatoform Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Somatoform Disorders

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medico
    • Pekin Insurance
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michelle Dees, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871648642
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Saba University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Dees. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dees.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

