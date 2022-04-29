Dr. Dees has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Dees, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Dees, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thorek Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dees works at
Locations
Thorek Memorial Hospital850 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, IL 60613 Directions (773) 975-6775
Hospital Affiliations
- Thorek Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dees is a compassionate and experienced psychiatrist who listens and cares for her patients. Thanks for changing lives!
About Dr. Michelle Dees, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871648642
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Saba University / School of Medicine
