Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (24)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. De Vera works at Professionals in Women's Care in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women To Women Healthcare
    8888 Ladue Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 644-3336

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Mar 17, 2020
I have never had a gynecologist as supportive as Dr. de Vera. She is the first one who listened to me and provider anything other than life changing options for the symptoms I was experiencing. She spent a lot of time talking and listening to me. When she gave me some options that had less side effects for my issues, I cried. I was thrilled to have someone finally help me. My horrible cramping and heavy periods are finally a thing of the past. During our last check-in, she made me promise to call if I had any hint of side effects and spent time chatting with me and getting to know me even better. I have never felt more comfortable with a gynecologist and have recommended her to every female friend I have. If you're looking for a smart, approachable doctor who will give you options and a lot of education/background, please consider Dr. de Vera.
About Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952306557
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
Internship
  • Jewish Hosp of Wash U Sch Med
Medical Education
  • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. De Vera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. De Vera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. De Vera works at Professionals in Women's Care in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. De Vera’s profile.

Dr. De Vera has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Vera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. De Vera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Vera.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Vera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Vera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

