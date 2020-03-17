Dr. De Vera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. De Vera works at
Locations
Women To Women Healthcare8888 Ladue Rd Ste 220, Saint Louis, MO 63124 Directions (314) 644-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had a gynecologist as supportive as Dr. de Vera. She is the first one who listened to me and provider anything other than life changing options for the symptoms I was experiencing. She spent a lot of time talking and listening to me. When she gave me some options that had less side effects for my issues, I cried. I was thrilled to have someone finally help me. My horrible cramping and heavy periods are finally a thing of the past. During our last check-in, she made me promise to call if I had any hint of side effects and spent time chatting with me and getting to know me even better. I have never felt more comfortable with a gynecologist and have recommended her to every female friend I have. If you're looking for a smart, approachable doctor who will give you options and a lot of education/background, please consider Dr. de Vera.
About Dr. Michelle De Vera, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952306557
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Jewish Hosp of Wash U Sch Med
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. De Vera works at
