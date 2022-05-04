See All Dermatologists in Clarkston, MI
Dr. Michelle Dawson, MD

Dermatology
5 (262)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Michelle Dawson, MD is a Dermatologist in Clarkston, MI. 

Dr. Dawson works at Clarkston Dermatology in Clarkston, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkston Office
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 215, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 220-4422
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Acne
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Androgenetic Alopecia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Ab Igne Chevron Icon
Erythema Chronicum Migrans Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Erythema Toxicum Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma Annulare Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Stomatitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Parvovirus B19 Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Treatment Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma-Astrocytoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Parvovirus Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Methods Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Viral Exanthem Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 262 ratings
    Patient Ratings (262)
    5 Star
    (225)
    4 Star
    (30)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 04, 2022
    Dr. Dawson is extremely knowledgeable, follows evidence-based recommendation, and keeps in mind cost-effective options. She spends time explaining diagnoses and treatment plans. I would highly recommend her!!
    Christina Gramith — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Michelle Dawson, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780027961
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
