Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD is a dermatologist in North Sioux City, SD. Dr. Daffer completed a residency at Tex Tech HSC. She currently practices at Midlands Clinic and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

    Midlands Clinic
    705 N Sioux Point Rd Ste 100, North Sioux City, SD 57049 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 217-5500
    Midlands Cosmetic, Dermatology & Skin Care - Sioux City, Iowa
    4301 Sergeant Rd Ste 120, Sioux City, IA 51106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 224-7546
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan
  • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

About Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 22 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1396711867
Education & Certifications

  • Tex Tech HSC
  • Siouxland Med Edn Fdn
  • Creighton University, School Of Medicine
  • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
  • UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Daffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Daffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Daffer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Daffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daffer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.