Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD is a dermatologist in North Sioux City, SD. Dr. Daffer completed a residency at Tex Tech HSC. She currently practices at Midlands Clinic and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
Midlands Clinic705 N Sioux Point Rd Ste 100, North Sioux City, SD 57049 Directions (605) 217-5500
-
2
Midlands Cosmetic, Dermatology & Skin Care - Sioux City, Iowa4301 Sergeant Rd Ste 120, Sioux City, IA 51106 Directions (712) 224-7546Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
About Dr. Michelle Daffer, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1396711867
Education & Certifications
- Tex Tech HSC
- Siouxland Med Edn Fdn
- Creighton University, School Of Medicine
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Admitting Hospitals
- UnityPoint Health– St. Luke's Regional Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Daffer?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daffer has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Daffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.