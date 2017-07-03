Overview

Dr. Michelle Curry, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.



Dr. Curry works at Michelle T Curry MD Inc in Chesapeake, VA with other offices in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.