Overview

Dr. Michelle Cunningham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Cunningham works at Saint Lukes Wound Care Clinic in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.