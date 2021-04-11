Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Crawford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Crawford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Crawford works at
Locations
-
1
Women Physicians in Obgyn Inc.3525 Olentangy River Rd Ste 6350, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 734-3347
-
2
Riverside Methodist Hospital3535 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 566-3322Friday12:30pm - 3:30pm
-
3
Women Physicians in Ob-gyn Inc5080 Bradenton Ave Ste B, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 734-3347
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
I’ve been seeing Dr Crawford since my first pregnancy, she is always kind and very knowledgeable. I do believe she saved my life when I had a postpartum hemorrhage. I wouldn’t want anyone else to be my Dr.
About Dr. Michelle Crawford, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1184980104
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.