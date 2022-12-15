Dr. Michelle Covili, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Covili, DO
Overview
Dr. Michelle Covili, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Williamsburg, VA.
Dr. Covili works at
Locations
Sentara Internal Medicine Physicians477 McLaws Cir Ste 1, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 984-9650Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pm
New Town Diagnostic Center4374 New Town Ave Ste 104, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 984-6050
Sentara Family and Internal Medicine400 Sentara Cir Ste 450, Williamsburg, VA 23188 Directions (757) 345-4600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Labs the week before, then office visit. She's a good listener.
About Dr. Michelle Covili, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1083046502
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Covili. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.