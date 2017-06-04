Overview

Dr. Michelle Covalt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Covalt works at Kaiser Permanente Glenlake Comprehensive Specialty Center in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.