Dr. Costa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Costa, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michelle Costa, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Falmouth, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital, Falmouth Hospital and Martha's Vineyard Hospital.
Dr. Costa works at
Locations
-
1
Falmouth Primary Care & Rheumatology90 Ter Heun Dr Ste 2300, Falmouth, MA 02540 Directions (508) 495-8220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
- Martha's Vineyard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costa?
I have been seeing Dr Costa for approx 6 yrs, and made remarkable progress with my health because of her .when I first saw her I was barely walking, and in much pain. Now all my lab work are within normal limits, I made remarkable improvement with ambulation, & experiencing no pain thanks to her knowledge in Rheumatoid Arthritis
About Dr. Michelle Costa, DO
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1962548941
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costa works at
Dr. Costa has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Costa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.