Dr. Michelle Contini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Contini, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Almaden Pediatrics6489 Camden Ave Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95120 Directions (408) 642-6577
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831241066
- University Of California
- University Of California
- University Of California
Dr. Contini has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Contini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Contini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Contini has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.