Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
This was my first visit with Dr. Cohen, to set up for a colonoscopy and endoscopy. Immediately I felt confident and comfortable. She spent a lot of time with me discussing my issues to understand the whole picture of my health. Very happy to have found her!
About Dr. Michelle Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1023252145
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Constipation, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.