Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine.
Locations
Nstms343 Franklin Rd Ste 212, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 224-9800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Nstms2125 Belcourt Ave Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 244-9800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
NeuroScience and TMS Treatment Centers - Brentwood7104 Peach Ct, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 224-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cochran?
Dr Cochran treated me for severe depression I took TMS treatments as well as meds She literally saved my life She was very kind as well as knowledgeable. Her office was always helpful. Lauren gave me my TMS treatments She also was kind and caring I would not hesitate to recommend them to my closest family or friends
About Dr. Michelle Cochran, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1760587026
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Universty Medical Center, Dept Of Psychiatry
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Centre College, Danville, Kentucky
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cochran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cochran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cochran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cochran.
