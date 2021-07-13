Dr. Clermont has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michelle Clermont, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Clermont, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Clermont works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
-
2
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (866) 468-6242
-
3
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clermont?
Consultation for colonoscopy
About Dr. Michelle Clermont, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1174966204
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clermont accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clermont has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clermont works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clermont. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clermont.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clermont, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clermont appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.