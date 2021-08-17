Dr. Michelle Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Clarke, MD
Overview
Dr. Michelle Clarke, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Multiple surgical procedures performed by Dr. Clarke have improved my quality of life tremendously! Her entire team is world class!
About Dr. Michelle Clarke, MD
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.
