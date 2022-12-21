Dr. Michelle Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michelle Chu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with Maine Medical Center
Reno Surgical Associates1500 E 2nd St Ste 206, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 789-7050Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Dr. Chu is a fantastic Dr. She explains things in detail, listens to your concerns, and takes the time to answer questions. The office staff is fabulous. The office is welcoming and calming. I feel lucky to have Dr. Chu while going through this journey. I highly recommend Dr. Chu.
- English, Spanish
- Maine Medical Center
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chu speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
