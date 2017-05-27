See All Hematologists in Elizabeth, NJ
Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD

Hematology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They completed their fellowship with North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital

Dr. Cholankeril works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Elizabeth, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinitas Regional Medical Center
    225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 223-8466
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Trinitas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hemophilia
Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Hemophilia

Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 27, 2017
Very calm, thoughtful and caring. She took her time making a treatment plan and explained why my plan was the correct one for me. Loved her!
Brooklyn, NY — May 27, 2017
Photo: Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD
About Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801056155
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
Fellowship
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Internship
Board Certifications
  • Hematology and Medical Oncology
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michelle Cholankeril, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cholankeril is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cholankeril has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cholankeril has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cholankeril works at NBIMC - Neonatology in Elizabeth, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Cholankeril’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cholankeril. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cholankeril.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cholankeril, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cholankeril appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

