Overview

Dr. Michelle Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Cho works at Florida Eye Clinic in Altamonte Springs, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL and Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.