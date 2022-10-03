Dr. Michelle Cho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michelle Cho, MD
Dr. Michelle Cho, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Florida Eye Clinic, PA160 Boston Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 834-7776
Florida Eye Clinic, PA10131 W Colonial Dr Ste 201, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 206-2020
Florida Eye Clinic, PA7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 140, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 281-0866
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Argus Insurance
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Cho does not make you wait extended periods of time. She is excellent, answers all you questions and takes time with you. You do not feel rushed. In addition, unlike some doctors, she has a personality and is very calming with a gentle manner. She performed cataract surgery on both my eyes and WOW. I now have 20-20 vision vs the strong bifocals I previously had. I would highly recommend her. Thank you Dr. Cho
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1730349192
- Gordon Weiss Schanzlin Vision Institute
- New York University
- Greater Balt Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cho speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Cho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cho.
