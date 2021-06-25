Overview

Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Chesnut works at Michelle Chesnut MD PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.