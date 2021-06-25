See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Chesnut works at Michelle Chesnut MD PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michelle Chesnut MD PA
    8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 314, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 432-1616

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Bronchiectasis
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Bronchiectasis

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 25, 2021
    Dr. Chesnut is so attentive and informative. She takes her time to understand my concerns and needs and works with me to determine the best course of treatment. She's warm and compassionate and seems to really care about my well-being. I've found it easy to make appointments, and her office staff are friendly and helpful. Parking is also easy, but requires a small fee.
    L.M. — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michelle Chesnut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesnut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chesnut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chesnut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chesnut works at Michelle Chesnut MD PA in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chesnut’s profile.

    Dr. Chesnut has seen patients for Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Bronchiectasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesnut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesnut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesnut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chesnut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chesnut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

